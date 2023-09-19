MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint and then breaking into a Christian school last month in Nutbush has been arrested.

On August 22, Memphis Police responded to an auto theft in Whitehaven. The victim stated her Hyundai Sonata was in the apartment complex parking lot the day before, but when she returned it was missing.

Later that day, Memphis Police got a robbery call at Gateway Christian School on Macon Road. The victim stated when she arrived at the school, a silver Hyundai pulled in front of her and a man, later identified as Darren Rogers, got out of the car.

Darren Rogers

Rogers pointed a gun at her and took her purse, according to reports. He then left as she went into the school, locked the doors, and called the police.

Reports state that Rogers returned in the silver Hyundai and broke the school’s glass door with the gun to get inside. The victim stated she heard the man yelling he was the police as he searched both floors of the school.

Police say Rogers then left the school and drove off in the Hyundai.

Video footage of the robbery revealed that the Hyundai used to rob the victim at the school was the same vehicle stolen from the Whitehaven victim.

On September 14, the school victim was able to positively identify Rogers in a six-person photo lineup as the man responsible for robbing her.

On September 18, police say that Rogers was arrested and admitted to driving the stolen Hyundai, robbing the school victim with a gun, and forcing his way inside the school.

He is charged with Aggravated Robbery, Burglary-Building, Theft of Property, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, and Carrying a Weapon On School Property.

He is set to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

On February 25, 2016, Rogers was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to Carjacking.