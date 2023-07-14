MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was taken into custody Thursday for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman with whom he had a relationship.

According to the victim, she was speaking with a relative of one of her children while at a Mini Mart in Frayser when she was approached by suspect Lemorris Garrett.

Garrett was in a car with an unknown male. He exited the vehicle and threatened the victim by saying, “You showing out and I’ll kill both of y’all,” according to police records.

The victim said that Garrett then went back to the car he arrived in and retrieved a firearm. He forced his way into the victim’s car, pointed the weapon at her face, and made her get into the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Garrett took the keys from the victim’s car and returned the firearm to the car he arrived in. The victim stated that Garrett got back into her car and drove them to a side street, where she was choked and punched by him.

They later arrived at the victim’s home. She waited for Garrett to fall asleep then called the police. Officers arrived and attempted to take the suspect into custody, but were unsuccessful.

Garrett ran from the scene with a handcuff attached to only one of his arms. He was later captured and taken into custody.

According to police, Garrett denied ever having a weapon and assaulting the victim. He also stated that he ran from police because he knew he had a warrant for his arrest. The previous warrant is from a prior incident involving the same victim.

Garrett is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, resisting official detention, and evading arrest.

He is set to appear in court on July 17 at 9 a.m.