MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of a fatal shooting earlier this month in Frayser was arrested on Tuesday.

According to Memphis Police, 19-year-old Uzekiel Martin is charged with first-degree murder, robbery, statute of limitations – attempted first-degree murder, possession of firearm/dangerous felony, and two counts of especially aggravated robbery.

On September 11, around 9:29 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting call at Birchfield Drive and Waters Edge Drive, where they found a gray Acura in the middle of the street.

On the driver’s side of the car, officers said they found a male victim lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

On the passenger side of the car, officers said they found another male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said they saw several shell casings, a gun, and a large bag of green leafy substance believed to be marijuana inside the Acura.

Officers also found a white iPhone in a red case near the driver’s side of the car. Inside the red case was a Tennessee ID belonging to Uzekiel Martin.

Uzekiel Martin

The address on the ID card was the corner house next to the crime scene, police say. When officers knocked on the door of the home there was no answer, despite them seeing an unknown person lifting the window blinds and looking out.

On September 19, investigators say they got a warrant to search the iPhone found at the scene and discovered it also belonged to Martin.

In the text messages, investigators said Martin told one of the victims to meet at the corner of Birchfield Drive and Waters Edge Drive minutes before the shooting.

While the victim was at the hospital, he told investigators that he and the other victim were meeting to trade guns with a man named “Zeke.”

Reports state that when “Zeke” got into the backseat of the Acura, he began to rob the victim, taking the gun he intended to trade. Without provocation, “Zeke” started shooting at the two victims while sitting in the backseat of the car, police said.

The suspect did not take the gun but did take the victim’s gold iPhone.

Police said the victim was able to positively identify Uzekiel Martin in a six-person lineup as the person responsible for the shooting and robbery.

Martin is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.