MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said they arrested one man and are looking for another who tried to break into a home near Jackson and Danny Thomas early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Peyton Circle at around 4:30 a.m. after a woman caught two men trying to break into her living room window.

600 block of Peyton Circle just east of Uptown (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

When police arrived, they saw the screen had been removed from the window and noticed two men walking nearby. They were able to take one of the men into custody, but the other suspect got away.

Davitira Harrell said someone burglarized her home during the day (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

Davitria Harrell also lives on Peyton Circle and said it’s the fourth break-in in just over a week. Harrell said someone kicked in her side door and burglarized her home last weekend and said her next-door neighbor’s house was broken into on Sunday.

She said the burglars returned to that home a second time and showed us her neighbor’s boarded-up side window.

“I’m relieved they got somebody, but it really unnerves you that somebody has violated you and been in your house,” said Harrell.

The Memphis Police Department’s Cyberwatch website shows over the last week, five burglaries were reported in the 600 block of Peyton Circle and three on nearby Looney.

The neighbor who stopped the burglary Monday morning was able to identify Mack Finnie as one of the suspects.

Mack Finnie (Courtesy: SCSO)

Finnie has been charged with attempted aggravated burglary.

If you know anything about the burglaries, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.