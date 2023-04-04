MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after a standoff in Bartlett Tuesday evening.

Bartlett Police say it started around 6 p.m. when officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 2900 block of Court Street.

Officers came in contact with a man who was seen brandishing multiple firearms. This resulted in a brief standoff in the backyard.

Officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect and he was eventually taken into custody.

Police say this is an active investigation and have not released any further details about the incident.

