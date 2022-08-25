MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after shots were fired near Germantown High School.

Germantown Police say 24-year-old Derrion Leonard is facing several charges, including aggravated assault and aggravated child abuse and neglect.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Arthur Road, around the corner from Germantown High.

Leonard reportedly told police that someone in another vehicle fired shots at him, and he returned fire. Germantown Police say two children were in the back seat of Leonard’s vehicle during the shootout.

Germantown Police say no one was injured.

Leonard has reportedly been given a $100,000 bond.