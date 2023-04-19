MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after suspected car thieves fired shots at deputies in Midtown last month.

Clinton James, 23, was arrested by Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, convicted felon in possession of handgun, fabricating/tampering with evidence, employing a firearm with intent to commit a dangerous felony, forgery, and several drug charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, on March 24, deputies spotted a stolen vehicle in the Regions Bank parking lot near Cleveland around 7:30 p.m.

As the suspects ran away, they fired shots but deputies did not return fire. One of the suspects was arrested after crashing the vehicle into a pole.

A deputy responding to the incident also crashed into a civilian vehicle at Union and Danny Thomas. No injuries were reported.

Germantown SWAT, Multi-Agency Gang Unit, SCSO Economic Crimes, SCSO SWAT, Homeland Security, Uniform Patrol, and A.L.E.R.T. assisted in the case.