MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested Tuesday after the U.S. Marshals Service says he shot a man near a North Memphis intersection.

On December 5, 2021, Jorge Maldonado was shot to death near the intersection of Trezevant and Capewood. Authorities said another person was injured in this incident.

A warrant out of Shelby County Criminal Court was issued for William Greene on December 31 for first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

According to the press release, investigators developed information that Greene was at a motel in Raleigh.



The Two Rivers Task Force and the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team went to the motel to arrest Greene. After investigators attempted to enter the room, they forced the door open and Greene was arrested without further incident.

Greene is expected to appear in court on March 16. No bond information is available at this time.