MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they have arrested the man responsible for multiple robberies at Kroger stores around the city.



MPD said Chriszale Samuels is the man responsible for multiple robberies at Kroger stores around Memphis over the course of three months.



Police said on November 3, a man robbed the Kroger off Kirby and Quince by handing the clerk a note that said he had a gun and demanded money from the register. Then, he took the money and left the scene.



Police said the suspect was wearing a black jacket, black skull call mask, white Nikes and black pants with white stripes at the time.



On November 17, police said the Kroger located at Poplar and Highland was robbed by the same man, wearing the same clothes, using the same method. MPD said the suspect presented a noted to a clerk indicating he had a gun and demanded money from the register. The suspect took the money and left the scene.



Another incident happened on November 30 at the Kroger on South Mendenhall. Police said the suspect approached another clerk at the counter and stated he had a gun and demanded money from the register. MPD said he did not take any money and escaped.



December 3, the Kroger in Cordova reported a similar incident. Police said the same man wearing the same clothing entered the store, indicated to a clerk he had a gun and demanded money. Police said he took the money and left the scene.

On December 16, the Raleigh Kroger off Austin Peay was robbed in a similar manner. Police said the same man, wearing the same clothing, approached a clerk and presented a note saying he had a gun and demanded money from the register. MPD said the suspect took the money and left in a red Volkswagen Jetta.



On the same day, December 16, the Cordova Kroger off Germantown Road reported a similar incident. The suspect was wearing the same clothing and



Police said Samuels was taken into custody January 11 after he was located hiding under a bed.



MPD said they executed a search warrant of the home and found matching clothing to all the robberies as well as a loaded 9mm handgun.



Police said Samuels gave a verbal confession to the crimes. MPD added that Samuels had outstanding warrants as well as a probation violation from Mississippi.



Samuels has been charged with four counts of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery in connection these incidents.



Samuels is currently being held on a $10,000 bond. His next scheduled court appearance is set for January 21.