MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested more than four years after police say he robbed a man he met on social media.

According to police, it all started on March 17, 2018, when Marcus Clifton invited the man to hang out at his home on Montee Road.

When the victim showed up, police say a man named “Trent” hit him in the face. That’s when the victim said Clifton forced him to provide the passcode for his bank accounts.

While Trent held the victim down, Clifton reportedly transferred money from his Cash App and went to get money out of his bank account before physically throwing the victim out of his home four hours later.

Police say the victim’s phone and wallet were also taken during the robbery.

Clifton was arrested during a traffic stop on Dec. 2, 2022. He had warrants for kidnapping, petition to revoke a suspended license, petition to suspend the remainder of the sentence, and robbery.