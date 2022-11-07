MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting in West Memphis.

Police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at a residence in the 1800 block of North Mcauley on Sunday around 8 p.m.

The victim, identified as Samuel Lewis, was later pronounced dead.

Investigators located suspect Jamarious Rodgers, 21, at a motel nearby and placed him in custody.

Rodgers was charged with capital murder.

Police say the deadly shooting is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information should call the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.