MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for hitting two Memphis International Airport police officers with his vehicle during a traffic stop was arrested by U.S. Marshals Monday morning.

Marcus James White, 33, was wanted on three counts of aggravated assault. White also faces other charges including five counts of reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving on a suspended license, and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the officers were conducting a traffic stop on White’s vehicle near the airport on April 28 when he allegedly evaded and struck the officers while driving in reverse to leave the scene.

A third officer fired a shot at White’s vehicle as he took off.

The officers who were struck were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

Later in the day, Memphis International Airport Police obtained an arrest warrant for White’s arrest. The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force adopted the case and worked with airport police to develop information on White’s whereabouts.

Monday morning, deputies with the task force surrounded a duplex in the 500 block of Vance Avenue and arrested White without incident.