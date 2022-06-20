MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after police said he shot into the ceiling of his apartment and narrowly missed his upstairs neighbors.



Two of those upstairs neighbors are babies at just 15 and 3 months old. The man who was arrested was watching his own daughter when this happened.

Steven Hargis is now facing charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. According to detectives, Hargis shot into the ceiling of his apartment, putting a hole in the floor of his upstairs neighbor’s apartment.

When officers got to his apartment, they found Hargis and his two year old daughter. Hargis was taken to the police station, where the child’s mother told police she and Hargis are not together, but he was supposed to be watching their daughter while she was at work

Detectives found several bullet holes through the ceiling of the apartment and found an AR-15 rifle and a pistol along with clips, magazines, and ammunition.

Hargis is scheduled to make his first court appearance on June 21.