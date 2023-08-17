MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after a dog attack that killed an elderly woman in Blytheville, Arkansas.

The Blytheville Police Department announced that 43-year-old David Veasey of Blytheville has been charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, two counts of an unlawful dog attack, and various violations of city ordinances.

The dog attack happened on June 3 on North Ruddle Road in Blytheville. Blytheville Police say 93-year-old Jeane Bennett was attacked by three pit bulls in her own backyard.

Police say Bennett was taken to Regional One Hospital in Memphis in critical condition. She reportedly died on Tuesday, August 15.

Blytheville Police say two of the dogs were euthanized on the scene while the third was later euthanized by a local veterinarian.

Veasey was identified as the owner of the dogs during the police investigation. He was reportedly taken into custody Wednesday.

Blytheville Police say Veasey appeared in court Thursday morning and was given a $100,000 bond.