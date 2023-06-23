MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is now arrested and charged in connection to a deadly hit and run that killed a nurse in November of last year.

Nicholas Sidney is facing charges in this case. He is accused of being the driver of the car that hit and killed Julia Maxwell, a patient care assistant at Le Bonheur hospital, on Nov. 14.

Sidney is facing multiple felony charges including reckless vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident causing death as well as intentionally evading arrest.

According to police, Maxwell was in the crosswalk at the intersection of Winchester and Clarke when they say Sidney ran a red light and hit her before driving off, and getting into another wreck.

Police say he then managed to get away.

We talked with Maxwell’s family last year after she was killed.Her aunt said Maxwell had a lot of love to give — especially when it came to children.

“She worked one job for 35 years and wasn’t ready to retire, and that’s where she was going to catch the bus, to go to work. To sit with somebody’s sick child,” she said.

Sidney is scheduled to be in court Friday.