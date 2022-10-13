MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a dead dog was reportedly found in his backyard.

James Alexander, 46, has been charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

According to Memphis Police, an animal control officer responded to a complaint at a home on East Mallory Avenue at around 5:12 p.m. Wednesday.

The officer reportedly smelled a “strong foul odor” coming from the backyard. Police say the officer went to a house nearby and was able to get a look at the backyard.

According to police, the officer saw a dead dog laying in a wire crate. Another dog was reportedly tied to a post.

Police say the dead dog was badly decomposed and the second dog appeared to be malnourished. Memphis Police say there was no food, water, or shelter near the second dog.

The animal control officer called Memphis Police, who were able to contact Alexander. Police say Alexander admitted to owning both dogs.