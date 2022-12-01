MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing several charges after police say he ran from officers and crashed a car taken during a carjacking into a building at the Peppertree Apartments.

Police said Carlos Antonio Standard, 27, was spotted driving the Kia Optima hours after a woman carjacked at gunpoint outside a convenience store on Airways.

The victim told police she was coming out of the store when she was approached by two men who pointed a long gun at her and told her to “give up” her vehicle.

Later that day, an officer tried to stop the stolen Kia Optima near Raines and Beoingshire Drive, but the driver refused to pull over.

Police said the driver, later identified as Standard, drove into the Peppertree Apartments on Graceland at a high rate of speed and jumped out of the car while it was still running, causing it to hit a building.

Standard was charged with theft, evading arrest, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving with a suspended license. So far, he has not been charged with carjacking.

His bond was set at $5,000. He is scheduled to be in court on Friday.