MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old man was arrested Sunday after police say sexually explicit videos including children were found on his Google Photos account.

Cameran Montgomery is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police say the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted them in June 2022 about a Google account that was in possession of child pornography. The month before, Google became aware that a Google Photos user stored numerous sexually explicit videos that included children.

According to police, sexually explicit videos were uploaded to Cameran Montgomery’s account from Nov. 2021 through May 2022 and at least 20 of those videos included children.

Montgomery was arrested at his home Sunday.