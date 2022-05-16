MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man is accused of asking an undercover police officer to become a prostitute.

Memphis police say members of the narcotics team conducted an undercover operation in the area of Summer Avenue and Lester Street on Thursday night, using one of the detectives as a decoy.

According to police, Anthony Johnson, who was driving a black Mercedes, approached the undercover officer, had a brief conversation with her, and said he wanted to “take her to Lamar where she could make some real money.” He also stated that he wanted to take pictures of her and put them on a website advertising prostitution.

Investigators say Johnson then urged the undercover officer to get in the car because she had “potential” as a prostitute.

Johnson was arrested by other detectives in the area and his car was towed to the city lot.

He has been charged with promoting prostitution.