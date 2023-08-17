MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody for allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend at gunpoint in Tipton County Wednesday.

According to a press release, Tipton County deputies were dispatched to Watkins Road, off of Wilkinsville Road, in regard to an armed subject inside the residence.

Deputies determined from witnesses on the scene that the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Dallas Dotson, forced his girlfriend at gunpoint into a black Honda vehicle before he fled the area, reports say.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect vehicle was quickly located on Atoka-Idaville Road after a License Plate Reader alert.

Deputies saw a male subject run across the roadway and enter the Honda.

A traffic stop was conducted and Dotson was apprehended. The victim was found safe, according to reports.

While searching the area, deputies located a backpack from where Dotson was running, which contained marijuana and the handgun allegedly used in the kidnapping.

Photo courtesy of Tipton County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Tipton County Sheriff’s Office

Dotson is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond is set at $50,000. He is set to appear in court on Sept. 12.

Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley released a statement regarding the arrest.

“I commend the outstanding work by our deputies and I thank God for the safe return of our victim”, said Beasley. “Dotson was apparently deceived with evil intentions and the quick response and investigative work by our deputies brought her home safely.”

Beasley also said that TCSO is sending out thoughts and prayers for the victim and her family as they recover.