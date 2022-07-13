MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars following a shooting in Downtown Memphis on June 23 near Beale Street.

Vincent Williams has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after Memphis Police said he fired shots from a SUV near B.B. King and Peabody Place.

Two victims were struck by a single bullet each and were not critically injured.

According to police reports, Williams was with 4 other men inside a GMC Yukon when he randomly and unexpectedly started firing shots out of the window of the vehicle.

Police said that all the subjects in the vehicle met with police except Williams, and they identified him as the shooter.

Williams is being held on a $50,000 bond and his next court appearance is set for July 20, 2022.