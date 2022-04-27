MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested for sexual battery of a minor after an investigation by local authorities and the US Marshals Service.

Benjamin Brannum, 46, was wanted by the Bells Police Department out of Crockett County, Tennessee, and arrested by the Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force after they became aware of an incident from 2014.

In March, the Bells Police Department learned of the allegations that Brannum inappropriately touched a minor in 2014. The incident happened in the City of Bells, Tennessee.

On April 26, 2022, an arrest warrant was issued and the Marshals adopted the case the same day.

Officers from the Bells Police Department as well as agents with the US Marshals surrounded an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Hubert Avenue in Memphis to search for Brannum. While officers were knocking on the door, Brannum was spotted exiting another door, and he was met by deputies outside.

Brannum was taken into custody on April 27 by officers from the Bells Police Department and taken back to Crockett County.