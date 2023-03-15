MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for the person who shot a man during a robbery outside his East Memphis home last Tuesday.

Investigators said the victim had just arrived at his house in the 1300 block of Briarwood Road when a white SUV blocked him.

He said a man wearing a white hoodie got out of the passenger side of the vehicle, pointed a gun at him, and demanded his money.

The victim said after he handed over his wallet, he put his car in reverse and hit a parked vehicle on the street, and that’s when the robber shot at him several times.

The victim said he also hit the suspect’s vehicle but couldn’t remember when.

Man ambushed and shot outside his home on Briarwood Drive in East Memphis (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said he didn’t hear the gunfire, but his wife heard the crash and woke him up.

“She thought it sounded like a car accident,” he said. “But we didn’t even have any footage on the camera of anything that happened or cars going up and down the street.”

When police arrived on the scene, the shooting victim was inside his car and holding his stomach. An officer rendered first aid.

They were able to locate two shell casings and a possible bullet fragment around the victim’s car.

If you know anything about the robbery or have any information that can help investigators, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.