MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman told police that a stranger walked into her home, beat up her children and grabbed her buttocks.

James Banks, 35, is facing five counts of child abuse, in addition to burglary and sexual battery.

Memphis Police say they responded to a fight call around 9 p.m. Monday on Wagon Trail Cove in southwest Memphis.

The woman who lives there told officers that Banks entered the house through an unlocked front door and began to hit her 10- and 13-year-old sons in the chest. He then grabbed her 15-year-old son by the shirt and tried to hit him.

Two more teenagers in the house tried to intervene. Banks allegedly hit them, too, before they forced him out of the home.

Once outside, police say Banks grabbed the mother’s buttocks with both hands, against her will.

The woman told police she doesn’t know Banks, who was still on the scene when police arrived.

A check of Banks’ record in Shelby County shows a long list of past charges, including an assault he allegedly committed while at the Shelby County Correctional facility.