MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was scheduled to appear in court on Monday after being accused of attempting to kidnap a woman in North Memphis and telling her, “You are going to be my prostitute and work for me.”

The incident took place on March 2, 2021, when officers say they responded to a disturbance call at the Twin Food Market. The victim stated she was walking out of the store when Quiezell Johnson approached her, telling her to come with him.

According to police, when she refused to go with him, he pulled out a black and brown gun, poked her in her chest with it, and told her she was coming to work for him as his prostitute.

Johnson reportedly hit the victim on the side of her head with the gun, leaving a small cut on her right ear, after she refused to go with him for the second time.

Reports state that the victim was able to get away from Johnson and ran back into the store to call the police.

When officers arrived they say they found the suspect within an hour while searching the area and were also able to retrieve the gun he used during the incident. After Johnson was taken into custody, police say he kicked a hole in the rear door panel of the squad car.

Police say they took Johnson to the Felony Response Office and they saw that he was listed in the system as a convicted felon. On November 30, 2010, he was convicted of Burglary of a Business.

Johnson is now being charged with Aggravated Assault and Vandalism of Property.

He has also been charged with four counts of Aggravated Rape, Aggravated Kidnapping, and two counts of Aggravated Assault from another incident, records state.