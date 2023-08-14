MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody after allegedly beating his wife and threatening to kill her and the police, then shooting at them.

On August 8, around 9:07 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault/domestic violence call in Whitehaven. According to Memphis Police, the victim stated that her husband, Daniel Gomez, came home drunk and demanded to have sex with her before punching her in the face and strangling her.

Police say that Gomez left home in a white Nissan Maxima with a black fender and drove to the corner of the street before shooting at the house.

Officers arrived and found two shell casings at the corner. The officers also say that while on the scene with the victim, Gomez called her and drove by the house.

Police did not pursue him, but they did search the area for the vehicle.

At 9:55 p.m., police came back to the scene because the victim called them, stating Gomez was shooting outside of the house again.

Reports say that Gomez called her and stated he could see the police at her house and that he would kill them and her. Shortly afterward, a Nissan Maxima drove by and fired six to seven shots at them before leaving, police say.

That was the same car that Gomez was driving earlier, according to reports. The officers did not shoot back at the suspect, and there were no reported injuries.

Gomez is charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault and is scheduled to appear in court again on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.