MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for allegedly carjacking a man and then robbing a gas station early Thursday morning.

Airways Station officers responded to a carjacking at the Minute Mart at 2196 South Third Street at approximately 4:00 a.m.

Officers were advised that a car pulled into the parking lot as the victim was walking to his car.

Reports say a male suspect, identified as 25-year-old Davonte Vortis, exited the vehicle holding a gun and demanded the victim’s car.

The victim gave Vortis his keys and Vortis left in the victim’s Toyota Avalon, police say.

A few minutes later, Raines Station officers responded to a business robbery at Fill N Go at 3084 South Third Street.

Officers were advised that a male suspect, wearing a pink hoodie and black shorts, entered the business with a gun.

Reports say that he jumped the counter and demanded the money from the register. The suspect fled the scene in a Toyota Avalon.

Officers from Airways broadcasted the information on the carjacking and it was determined that the carjacked vehicle was the vehicle used in the robbery.

After searching the area, the stolen vehicle was located in the area of South Third Street and I-55.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but Vortis fled. Officers say they pursued the vehicle until it came to a halt at Kansas Street and East Belz Boulevard.

Vortis was taken into custody without incident.

He is charged with aggravated robbery, carjacking, intentionally evading arrest in an automobile, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.