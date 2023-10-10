MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was in court on Tuesday on two separate cases, both accusing him of stealing a car.

The suspect, 19-year-old Elias Gonzalez, is charged with aggravated robbery, intentionally evading arrest in an auto and theft of property.

In the first case, Gonzalez allegedly robbed a man last week at a Quik car wash off Getwell Road in East Memphis.

Elias Gonzalez

According to reports, officers say on October 5, Elias Gonzalez and another man allegedly approached the victim while he was washing his car, pointed a gun at him, and took his 2015 Honda.

Police say on October 9, they found Gonzalez inside the car, which was parked in the back parking lot of a hotel. He was then arrested.

The other case dates back to two months ago when Gonzales was accused of stealing another car and leading police on a chase.

Elias Gonzalez is currently being held on a $50,200 bond.