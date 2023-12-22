MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged with criminal attempt second-degree murder after police say he stabbed a woman in the head multiple times Thursday.

According to reports, officers responded to a suspicious call at a home in the 1400 block of South Parkway East regarding a man sitting on a woman’s front porch.

The man was identified as Elton Nelson, who advised police that he is a mental health consumer and believes he may have killed someone at an apartment complex located at 1077 Merriweather Avenue.

Nelson reportedly told officers that he was smoking crack with his friend in an abandoned apartment when he blacked out. He said he thought he struck his friend with a pole and then left her there.

Reports say that upon arrival at 1077 Merriweather Avenue, officers located an unresponsive woman inside the abandoned apartment, bleeding from her head.

The woman was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

She suffered three stab wounds to her head, one stab wound to her right eye, and one stab wound to her right forearm, reports say.

Nelson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and criminal attempt second-degree murder.