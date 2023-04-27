MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man is being charged for allegedly shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s car with her children inside.

On April 13, Memphis Police say they were flagged down on a shooting call in South Memphis when the victim told them she was driving down the street and her ex-boyfriend, Domenique Jones, pulled up beside her with a gun.

The victim tried turning around to drive away but made a stop to avoid hitting a curb. That is when Jones got out of his car and started shooting at the victim’s passenger side window, reports say.

According to the police, the front-seat passenger was shot twice but the victim and her children were unharmed.

The victim was able to drive away and get help from the police. The passenger was shot in the buttocks, thigh, and stomach. He was transported to Regional One Hospital by Memphis Fire Department.

The victim was able to positively identify Jones in a single-shot photo as the person responsible for the shooting.

Jones is being charged with Possession of Firearm/Dangerous Felony, Theft of Property, 4 counts of Criminal Attempt-First Degree Murder, Possession of Firearm/Commission of Felony, and 2 counts of Possession of Controlled Substance With the Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver.