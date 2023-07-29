MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is now in custody after police say he shot into a house full of kids and injured two adults during a bad drug deal earlier this year.

On January 31 at 5:35 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault call in Southwest Memphis where a man who witnessed the incident stated he was trying to buy drugs from a man named “Lil Ced”.

But during the transaction, Lil Ced’s friend, Quentin Burnside, got into an argument with another man about a previous incident, police say.

That is when Burnside pulled out a gun and started fighting over it with the victim. Reports state that the victim was shot in the thigh before running inside his house.

According to police, Burnside began to shoot at the house several times, hitting one female victim in the chest with a bullet.

There were also five children in the home during the time of the shooting, reports state.

On February 2, investigators say the woman who was shot and the man who witnessed the incident met with them, gave a statement, and then positively identified Burnside in a photo lineup as the man responsible for the shooting.

Burnside is charged with eight counts of Criminal Attempt-Second Degree Murder and eight counts of Employment of a Firearm during the Commision of a Felony.

His bond is set at $100,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on Monday at 9:00 a.m.