MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of setting fire to an apartment in Raleigh with his girlfriend and three children inside.

Amos Flemming, 33, is charged with aggravated arson, domestic assault, and simple assault.

Police say when officers responded to the call, they found the victim and her sister holding Flemming down on the ground outside an apartment on Aux Arms Drive.

The victim told officers that her boyfriend, Flemming, threatened her after becoming upset with her, poured lighter fluid on the floor and staircase and set it on fire while their children were upstairs in their bedroom.

After the victim put out the fire, Flemming allegedly put clothes on a lit stove, setting another fire.

Police say Flemming hit the victim and her sister, but they were able to put the fire out and restrain him until officers arrived.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.