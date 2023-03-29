MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man is charged for allegedly harassing the man he robbed and persuading him to drop the charges.

According to Memphis Police, on March 23, officers responded to an intimidation call at Walmart on Hickory Hill. The victim stated that Devin Crutcher, his co-worker, had followed him at home and work.

The victim told police that Crutcher was previously arrested for robbing him and since then has been trying to intimidate and influence him to drop the charges.

Reports say Crutcher came to the victim’s job and stated, “So I robbed you, huh? You lied on me, but you going to see. Yeah, you going to see after court,” Crutcher said.

On March 25, the victim identified Crutcher in a six-person line-up and said he wanted to press charges because he feared for his safety.

Crutcher is being charged with Coercion of Witness and Harassment-Felony.