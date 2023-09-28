MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was in court on Thursday morning after he was accused of strangling a woman unconscious and kidnapping her last month.

Kenton Carson, 23, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

On August 23 around 2:00 p.m., officers say that Carson showed up at a woman’s house in Parkway Village unannounced and called her outside to talk to him.

Kenton Carson

Reports state the victim attempted to go back inside the house after talking but Carson grabbed her by the neck, headbutted her, and choked her until she lost consciousness.

When the victim woke up, she was reportedly in the suspect’s car at an unknown location on the expressway.

Police say the victim jumped from the car and was picked up by a bystander. She then was able to call the police in Southwest Memphis.

The victim sustained a bruise on her forehead from the assault, according to reports.