MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody after being accused of dragging his ex-girlfriend down the street while repeatedly stabbing her in the neck.

According to Memphis Police, on August 24 at 9:44 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault/domestic violence call in Nutbush. The victim’s cousin stated there was a physical altercation between the victim and her ex-boyfriend.

Police say that the cousin heard screaming coming from the bedroom, so he knocked on the door to see what was going on, but the door was locked.

He then broke the door down to get inside the room and saw the suspect, Yasser Chaviano-Gomez, standing over his cousin and choking her, police say.

Yasser Chaviano-Gomez (Courtesy of Sheriff County Sheriff’s Office)

The cousin was able to separate them, allowing the victim to run out of the house before Gomez started following her, reports state.

Police say that a witness was sitting outside on his porch when he saw Gomez drag the victim down the street and stab her multiple times with a knife before leaving the scene.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in extremely critical condition, where she was unconscious with weak vital signs.

She suffered from several severe cuts to the right side of her neck, which required her to get 11 stitches, and cuts to her chin, nose, hands, and the back of her left leg.

Officers say that while the victim was in the hospital, she stated her ex-boyfriend Gomez choked her, which restricted her from breathing, and told her he was going to kill her while he was stabbing her.

According to reports, when officers checked the surrounding areas, they were able to find Gomez on Macon Road and Berclair Road before taking him into custody.

Gomez stated he drank four to five beers but did not remember choking or stabbing the victim, police say.

He is being charged with Criminal Attempt-First Degree Murder and Criminal Attempt Felony. Gomez is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.