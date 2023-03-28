MEMPHIS, Tenn. – An 18-year-old is charged with breaking into multiple cars in the Millington area, taking guns and cash.

Deputies say they tracked the suspect after officers pulled his vehicle out of the Mississippi River.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, on March 11, officers received two separate calls at 1 a.m. about car break-ins near Raleigh Millington Road. The break-ins happened two minutes away from each other.

The first victim informed officers that she caught two male suspects on video surveillance opening the doors of her Ford and Chevrolet SUV, which was parked in her driveway. They stole a total of $545 and a 9mm handgun magazine.

The second victim stated that he also had video footage of the suspects getting into his BMW 5 series, but nothing was stolen from his vehicle.

Police say the video caught the suspects getting let out of a white four-door Acura that trailed them as they broke into the cars and stole items.

That day, Shelby County deputies located Buick on Shelby Drive and Shakerag Road which was stolen the night before from another victim’s driveway. Police say the car was unlocked, a set of keys were in the console, and the first victim’s 9mm handgun magazine was under the driver’s seat.

Investigators posted a photo on Facebook of the suspects and their vehicle to help identify them. A man came forward and stated that the vehicle in the post looked like the car that ran off the road and hit his Dodge pickup truck on March 11 around 1:35 a.m. He also stated that two males were inside the suspect’s car.

On March 17, a Tipton County investigator towed a white Acura TL out of the Mississippi River. The vehicle was damaged and fit the description of the car used in the car break-ins and hit-in-run accident.

Investigators found the owner of the Acura, Jason Burkeen Jr., who said he left his car at his friend’s house after he wrecked it. They were able to later positively match the tag number of Burkeen’s Acura to the scene of the crimes committed through license plate reader cameras in the area.

On March 23, investigators had Burkeen come into the office where they say he admitted to his involvement in the thefts. He stated that he drove the Acura on March 11 in the neighborhoods and two of his friends got out and started stealing items from unlocked cars. His friend also stole the Buick, reports say.

Burkeen is charged with the violence of financial law, accidents involving damage to vehicles, two counts of burglary of a vehicle, and theft of property.

His next court date is set for Tuesday morning.