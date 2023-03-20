MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man is charged for allegedly beating his girlfriend outside a liquor store on Saturday.

According to Memphis Police, around 6:00 p.m. the victim ran into the police station on Crump Boulevard and told officers her boyfriend Antonio Jeffries began to beat her after she spoke to her friend.

The victim stated she and Jeffries were sitting in the car outside of the liquor store in Midtown when she saw her friend. She then asked her friend to come to the vehicle and that’s when the suspect got upset, reports say.

The affidavit says Jeffries began beating her with his fists before grabbing a wooden stick from the backseat, hitting her in the face with it, poking her in the eye, and forcing the stick down her throat. The victim also stated that Jeffries lit a cigarette and burned her in the face.

She said she then laid on the back seat, thinking she was going to die, police say. She was transported to Regional One Hospital by the Memphis Fire Department Ambulance in non-critical condition, suffering from a suspected fractured left eye orbital.

Jeffries is charged with aggravated assault.