MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting in South Memphis.

Officers responded to a shooting at the Valero gas station on Airways Boulevard near Ball Road at around 7:53 p.m.

Memphis Police say a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was reportedly taken to Methodist South by private vehicle.

He was later airlifted to Regional One in critical condition.

Memphis Police have not released any suspect information for this shooting. If you have information, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.