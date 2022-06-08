MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to stabbing a Millington mental health care facility employee with a kitchen knife in 2019, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

Darryl Evans Jr., 40, was sentenced to 25 years without parole for attempted first-degree murder.

Court-ordered mental evaluations concluded that Evans was fit to stand trial and that an insanity defense could not be supported.

Investigators said on the morning of October 7, 2019, Evans waited in a parking lot across the road from Professional Care Services in the 5200 block of Navy Road. He approached a 40-year-old nurse practitioner around 8 a.m. and began stabbing her.

The nurse, who did not know Evans, was critically injured with stab wounds in the head, neck, stomach, arms, and back. WREG previously reported that the woman was stabbed 26 times in the brutal attack.

About six months later, another employee said a man fitting Evans’ description approached her in the Professional Care Services parking lot but left when she didn’t get out of her car.

According to investigators, Evans admitted that it was him in the parking lot and that he had two knives in his backpack. He said he would have used the knives if the employee had given him the opportunity that morning.

Evans was developed as a suspect after surveillance video was uncovered and was arrested about a week later in May 2020. He said he was angry that he got no help from the facility.

Evans also admitted that he set a fire at the same facility in 2017, the last time he was treated there. He was sentenced to two years of probation.