MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after police say he has been charged with six counts of carjacking in the last month.

Officers said Charles Metcalf, 18, carjacked two victims in the same day on Jan. 15. One victim told police she was on the 6400 block of Shelby Drive when two vehicles blocked her car in. One man opened her passenger door, pointed a gun at her and demanded her to get out. The suspect then drove away in the victim’s car.

The second incident happened the same day on the 3600 block of North Watkins Street when another victim left his car running outside of a business. The victim told officers he ran outside as he saw his vehicle backing up. MPD said a man in the backseat of the victim’s car pointed a gun at the victim as the suspects drove away.

MPD responded to a third carjacking the next day on the 2300 block of Germantown Road. The victim said she was sitting in her car when a man approached her with a gun and demanded her to get out of the car.

On Feb. 9, a carjacking victim told MPD he was in his vehicle on the 2700 block of Range Line when two men approached him with a gun and forced him to get out of the car.

The next day, MPD responded to another carjacking on the 1700 block of Germantown Parkway when a man told officers he was walking to his car when a man walked up to the victim and demanded his keys. The suspect then gave the keys to a woman, both driving off in the victim’s vehicle.

Another victim said he was helping a friend who had car trouble on Feb. 19 when the man jumped into the victim’s car and drove away.

Police said Metcalf was developed as a suspect in the carjackings and was detained on March 4 while he was exiting a black SUV. Officers also said they found a gun in the SUV that was stolen three years ago out of Mississippi and located one of the victim’s vehicles at a home close to where Metcalf was detained.

Metcalf admitted to being involved in all six carjackings and being in possession of the stolen handgun.

He is expected to appear in court on March 7.