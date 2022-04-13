MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teen is facing charges after he admitted to shooting a man at a Whitehaven gas station on March 30.

A man told police he had just pulled into the Victory Fuel Station on Elvis Presley when he saw 18-year-old Patrick Love, an individual he has had several altercations with, pull into the gas station.

The man said when he entered the business, three men were blocking the door. Love walked past him and out the door. The man said he thought they were going to do something to him so he threw a punch at Love.

Police say Love dodged the punch, pulled out a gun and shot him two times in his back and right shoulder.

The victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police released surveillance video of the incident on April 11.

Police said Love turned himself in on April 12 and admitted to shooting the victim. He would not give the location of the gun that he used.

Love was charged with attempted second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and employing firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.