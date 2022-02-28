MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova man pleaded guilty in a 2019 homicide after police say he shot a man for looking at him, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

The incident happened in May 2019 on the 1200 block of Linnean Cove when a witness said Bryant Ward, 26, became upset when he and Bryan Hervey, 61, made eye contact with each other as their vehicles passed.

Hervey was part of neighborhood security monitoring, police say.

Ward began firing shots from inside his vehicle, then got out of his vehicle and started shooting towards the victim, according to police.

Part of the incident was caught on a doorbell camera when Hervey ran to a resident’s door for help. Gunshots could also be heard in the background on the video surveillance.

Officers said they found Hervey’s vehicle nearby with bullet holes and shattered windows, recovering more than two dozen shell casings from the scene.

Investigators found Hervey holding a piece of paper with a license number written on it and were able to find a vehicle with a license number similar to the one Hervey was holding in his hand.

Ward was arrested a few days later.

Ward pled guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.