MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged in the stabbing death of a man in Orange Mound.

According to Memphis Police, officers found a man leaning up against a fence suffering from multiple stab wounds in the 700 block of Hamilton Street Saturday afternoon. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also responded to another stabbing in the 2300 block of Boyle and spoke with Stephen Robinson, who was suffering from a stab wound in his leg.

According to the affidavit, Robinson stated that he just stabbed a man to death on Hamilton. He also stated that his car came up missing and he knew who did it so he killed him, and stabbed himself while trying to kill the victim.

Officers found two knives on Robinson which were covered in blood.

During the investigation, investigators recovered surveillance video from the AutoZone on Lamar, which shows Robinson buying a knife and gloves on April 16 at 10:15 a.m.

Police say the knife Robinson purchased matched the knife he had on him which was covered in blood.

Robinson has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond. He is due in court on April 18.