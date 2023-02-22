MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man confessed to Memphis Police that he broke into five houses in North Memphis in the month of February.

According to records, the suspect, Deshun Brown, committed the following break-ins:

February 8, 2023

Officers responded to a residential burglary call in the 2200 block of Shannon Avenue. The victim stated that an unknown person broke her window and entered her home. The suspect reportedly stole an Xbox, PlayStation 4 and $2,500 worth of clothes and shoes. The victim also said that the suspect tried to break into her Nissan Altima.

February 10, 2023

Memphis Police responded to a residential burglary call in the 2200 block of Hunter Avenue. The victim told officers that an unknown individual entered her home through her front window. The suspect allegedly took a Nintendo Switch gaming system.

February 12, 2023

MPD responded to a residential burglary call in the 1500 block of Trezevant Street. An unknown individual entered the home through a window. The victim stated the suspect took about $500 in jewelry. The victim said she had a ring camera that showed the person committing the crime.

February 20, 2023

Memphis Police responded to a burglary in the 2100 block of Griggs Avenue. The victims said the suspect kicked in their door and stole three purses and a wallet. They also stated that they broke into their 2016 Mercedes-Benz but didn’t take anything.

According to reports, Brown knew the victims personally.

February 21, 2023

A woman called the police after she saw a man breaking into her neighbor’s home. When Memphis Police arrived on the scene, they saw the suspect run out the door. They went on a foot chase trying to catch him. When they got him, he stated, “[Expletive], they finally got me.”

Deshun Brown admitted to the police that he committed these crimes. He was charged with five counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of criminal attempt felony and evading arrest.

Brown is set to appear in court Wednesday morning.