BARTLETT, Tenn. — Police say a man admitted to stealing 71 guns, several bars of silver, two Rolex watches and a gold coin worth a combined $136,000 from a safe inside a Bartlett house.

Brent Weirich is charged with theft of property, $60,000-$250,000.

The victim said he discovered the items missing when he opened his safe on Aug. 9. He told police Weirich was the only other person who had access to the home and knew the security code for the safe.

When questioned by Bartlett Police, Weirich told them he took the items over the past 10 months while the victim wasn’t home or wasn’t paying attention, and pawned them for cash.

Weirich told investigators the most recent theft was of a gun on Aug. 8, the day before the alleged theft was discovered. It was pawned Aug. 9.

Police said Weirich’s statement matched pawn shop records in a law enforcement database.