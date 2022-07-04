MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is accused of stabbing his brother after he accused him of taking his drugs.

Police say officers found the victim suffering from a stab wound at a home in the 3500 block of Voltaire Avenue on June 4 around midnight.

The victim said his brother Micheal Washington was the person that stabbed him.

He told police Washington was sleeping outside under the carport when he woke him up. Washington got angry and accused him of taking his drugs. He started throwing objects at the victim and then picked up a kitchen knife.

Washington reportedly swung the knife in his hand and stabbed his brother on his left side.

The victim was transported to Regional One.

Washington was charged with aggravated assault. He is due in court on July 5.