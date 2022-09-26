MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of breaking into two businesses in the Edge District Saturday, causing more than $10,000 worth of damage.

Police said they found Curtis Green, 33, hiding inside a bathroom at Memphis Made Brewery in the 400 block of Madison Avenue. They said he broke out windows of the business, ransacked the place, and damaged some of their work equipment.

Shapiro and Company, located in the same building, reported the break-in. The owner said Green destroyed the screens on his windows and damaged doors and office equipment.

Officers said they found a scale for selling drugs and 26 grams of marijuana on Green.

Curtis Green

Green was charged with burglary, vandalism, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Green was released from jail after posting a $4,000 bail. He is scheduled to be back in court on September 29.