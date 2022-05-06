MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova man has been accused of buying more than $140,000 worth of cars under someone else’s name.

Police say Marqueze Blackwell went to a couple of dealerships and bought three cars using a fake ID.

In July of 2021, Blackwell purchased a 2017 Infiniti QX60 for $29,977. The following month, he bought a 2021 Volkwagen Atlas for $51,275.

In October, he purchased a 2022 Kia Stinger for $61,914.

In all of these purchases, police say Blackwell used a fake Mississippi drivers license with his picture on it. According to court documents, false documents were submitted stating Blackwell was a manager for TruGreen making $5,000 a month.

Eventually, someone caught on and realized Blackwell wasn’t who he claimed to be.

Employees called police reporting all three cars as stolen.

Southaven police arrested Blackwell after he was caught driving one of them. He was booked into the Shelby County jail on Thursday.

Blackwell is due in court Friday on charges of identity theft, forgery and theft of property.