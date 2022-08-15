MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of trying to steal thousands of dollars in goods from a freight train.

Shantwan Allen, 27, is charged with five counts of burglary and theft of property.

According to the arrest affidavit, a Memphis police officer was on Mallory Depot Drive using the restroom when he heard noises near CSX Railroad.

As the officer went to check out the noise he spotted three people breaking into a stopped train boxcar.

Detectives say Allen and the other suspects ran from the scene on foot. After a short chase, Allen was taken into custody.

Police say they were trying to steal sewing machines, Dell computers, and other goods valued at $15,704.