MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after Memphis police say he threatened to shoot two women and a three-year-old at a towing company in Northeast Memphis on Wednesday.

A woman who works at the Bartlett Towing Service didn’t go into any detail but said that’s not exactly what happened.

Police said the towing service was asked to tow a black Infiniti from an apartment complex Wednesday. According to the complex, the vehicle looked rundown and they wanted it gone.

However, police say the owner of the vehicle who lives in the apartment wasn’t happy about that.

MPD says the woman tried to get her car from the towing service, but the manager told her she couldn’t take it without the title.

Police say the owner hopped in the car and drove off.

Reports say she hit two people with the vehicle, including the manager, and knocked down the company’s fence.

Left behind were two women, with a toddler, who brought the woman to the towing service.

MPD says as they tried to drive away, Scottie Gattis blocked them in with his vehicle. Gattis is listed in police reports as a witness; it is unclear whether he works for the towing service.

According to the affidavit, Gattis then pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot them.

Gattis is charged with three counts of aggravated assault

A warrant has been issued for the car owner. So far, no other arrests have been made.